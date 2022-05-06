Our client, an awesome data science-focused organisation is looking for a Junior Data Scientist to join their financial services team. They use the latest AI and ML tools to solve real world problems for their clients.
You are able to function in a fast-paced, high performance environment and take responsibility for your work. You are adaptable and able to work in a cross collaborative environment – no person is an island after all 🙂
And above all, a great hunger for and attutide to learning and upskilling.
Experience & Education Requirements:
- An analytical/science degree ESSENTIAL
- You should have really decent marks at university – these will be asked for
- 0-3 years working experience
- Python and SQL experience
- PowerBI experience will be a bonus
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- data science
- machine learning
- PowerBI
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Awesome compay that cares for their people. They like people who have work/life balance. They are passionate about their work with their clients and give their people the freedom to have a voice.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- learning budget
- performance bonus
- 20 days annual leave
- study leave
- laptop
- fully remote work