Junior Data Scientist

Our client, an awesome data science-focused organisation is looking for a Junior Data Scientist to join their financial services team. They use the latest AI and ML tools to solve real world problems for their clients.

You are able to function in a fast-paced, high performance environment and take responsibility for your work. You are adaptable and able to work in a cross collaborative environment – no person is an island after all 🙂

And above all, a great hunger for and attutide to learning and upskilling.

Experience & Education Requirements:

An analytical/science degree ESSENTIAL

You should have really decent marks at university – these will be asked for

0-3 years working experience

Python and SQL experience

PowerBI experience will be a bonus

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

data science

machine learning

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Awesome compay that cares for their people. They like people who have work/life balance. They are passionate about their work with their clients and give their people the freedom to have a voice.

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

performance bonus

20 days annual leave

study leave

laptop

fully remote work

Learn more/Apply for this position