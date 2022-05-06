Junior Front End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global SaaS Specialist seeks an ambitious and self-driven Junior Front End Developer to provide hands-on assistance with enhancing existing products and developing new ones. Working remotely with the Dev team and clients, you will help develop web applications for customers in education, enterprise, marketing, network security, and more. You will also be expected to conduct weekly code audits to ensure the overall functionality of the site. The ideal candidate requires 2-3 years of development experience in Angular, front-end development, integration with backend REST APIs, software development best practices, proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, and a good understanding of UX/UI principles. Applicants may be expected to show a portfolio of their work.

DUTIES:

Daily development of Angular application, code maintenance, ensuring quality, and overall structure conforms to established standards.

Interfacing with designers, product managers, development team, and clients.

Attendance at daily virtual standup meetings.

REQUIREMENTS:

2–3 years of development experience in Angular.

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript in general.

UX/UI knowledge.

Attention to responsive design.

Experience with integrating and debugging.

Understanding of in-browser testing and debugging tools.

Adequate development environment including high-speed Internet.

Ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Front

End

Learn more/Apply for this position