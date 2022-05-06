Junior Network Engineer (Contract)

May 6, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
  • Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.
  • Good communication skills are a must.
  • Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
  • 2 to 4 Years’ Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified

Requirements:

  • Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom
  • Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)
  • Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration
  • Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
  • Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice relatedissues
  • Closure of assigned tickets
  • Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
  • Perform configuration backup management process
  • Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
  • Updating devices hardening daily checklis

