Junior Network Engineer (Contract)

Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.
- Good communication skills are a must.
- Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
- 2 to 4 Years’ Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified
Requirements:
- Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom
- Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)
- Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration
- Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
- Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice relatedissues
- Closure of assigned tickets
- Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
- Perform configuration backup management process
- Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
- Updating devices hardening daily checklis