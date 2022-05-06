Junior Software Developer

R 25 000 + benefits

Port Elizabeth

Our client is looking for a Junior Software Developer. An information System (IS) is a formal, sociotechnical, organizational system designed to collect, process, store, and distribute information.

The Software Developer forms part of company’s IS functional domain and reports directly to the Technical Executive.

REQUIREMENTS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS/TRAINING

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous.

In-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.

2 years’ experience in the software development field.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision.

Develop and maintain in-house solutions using .Net Full Stack technologies (and any other relevant technologies)

Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL

Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC.

Must have received or be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by date of hire to be considered. Proof of vaccination required.

If you meet the above criteria and have the relevant experience and attributes, please submit your CV to Loren at [Email Address Removed] by the 13 May 2022.

Desired Skills:

software development

web technologies

software engineering practices

.net full stack

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

