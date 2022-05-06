Python Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Python Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product environment
- Design, develop, and maintain applications
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the Client’s teams
- Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
- Stay up to date with the Client’s trends and technologies
Qualifications and experience
- At least 5 years’ experience in the below
- Solid experience in Python, libraries, and frameworks
- Understanding of Microservice architectures
- Proficiency in JavaScript, web stacks, libraries, and frameworks
- Hands-on expertise in REST, MySQL / PostgreSQL / SQL Server, WebSocket, Caching tools
- Experience with CI/CD, Jenkins, and GIT
- Experience implementing serverless container solutions
- Familiar with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
- Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude
- Great organizational and time management skills
- Understanding of data security principles
- Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Python Development
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric