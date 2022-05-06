React Front End Developer

May 6, 2022

Pretoria Based: Front End Developer – 3 to 5 years of experience building and maintaining web applications with at least 2 years of focus on building React.js applications.
Cloud deployment experience is a plus
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DON”T HAVE THE REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Front End Developer – React/js – Very exciting company working on cool applications for large clients offering a collaborative team environment.

  • Solid understanding and experience working with [URL Removed] understanding of web technologies used for web-based applications.

  • Working knowledge of Redux.

  • Ability to understand business requirements and create usable features from them.

  • Experience using GraphQL.

  • Comfortable using CLIs.

  • Understanding of GIT-flows and branch management.

  • The ability to learn and adapt to web development trends.

  • Knowledge of front-end testing frameworks and CI/CD workflows.

  • Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.

Experience using AWS Amplify is a bonus

  • Quarterly incentive structure

  • Your internet cost is covered

  • Personal development program

Desired Skills:

  • Front End Developer
  • Redux
  • GraphQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Internet costs covered
  • quarterly incentive
  • training and development

