SAP Project Manager – Remote

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Minimum of three years of experience as a project manager in a mid to large sized organization.
- Experience with SAP is preferred
- Certification with accredited project management institution (e.g., Prince, PMBOK Experience
- 10+ years’ experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects
- SAP project implementation experience Knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Project Management
- Finance Management Competencies
- Analytical Thinking
- Enables Team Success
- Quality Orientation
- Relationship Management and Networking
- Creating and Conceptualising
- Organising and Executing
- Strategic Impact
- Enterprising and Performing
- Organizational Awareness
- Communicating with Impa
Requirements
- Heavily involved in the initiation and planning of high-profile SAP system implementations
- Performs project management and technical functions to ensure effective completion of the project.
- Ensures necessary analysis and reporting is completed for all project phases and functions.
- Provides a roadmap that evaluates current status and future goals.
- Works to ensure timely completion of a project to budget, schedule, and quality requirements.
- Tracks and reports project progress.
- Participates in decisions about major project phases and releases.
- The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:
- Overall management and co-ordination of the projects
- Define the project’s measurable objectives and goals
- Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives
- Produce a project “flight plan” and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan
- Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity
- Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards
- Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects
- Manage the project scope, risks, and budget
- Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum
- Monitor and respond to issues
- Manage third-party contributions to the project
- Manage the communications with stakeholders
- Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project