SAP Project Manager – Remote

May 6, 2022

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Minimum of three years of experience as a project manager in a mid to large sized organization.
  • Experience with SAP is preferred
  • Certification with accredited project management institution (e.g., Prince, PMBOK Experience
  • 10+ years’ experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects
  • SAP project implementation experience Knowledge
  • Business Acumen
  • Project Management
  • Finance Management Competencies
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Enables Team Success
  • Quality Orientation
  • Relationship Management and Networking
  • Creating and Conceptualising
  • Organising and Executing
  • Strategic Impact
  • Enterprising and Performing
  • Organizational Awareness
  • Communicating with Impa

Requirements

  • Heavily involved in the initiation and planning of high-profile SAP system implementations
  • Performs project management and technical functions to ensure effective completion of the project.
  • Ensures necessary analysis and reporting is completed for all project phases and functions.
  • Provides a roadmap that evaluates current status and future goals.
  • Works to ensure timely completion of a project to budget, schedule, and quality requirements.
  • Tracks and reports project progress.
  • Participates in decisions about major project phases and releases.
  • The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:
  • Overall management and co-ordination of the projects
  • Define the project’s measurable objectives and goals
  • Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives
  • Produce a project “flight plan” and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan
  • Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity
  • Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards
  • Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects
  • Manage the project scope, risks, and budget
  • Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum
  • Monitor and respond to issues
  • Manage third-party contributions to the project
  • Manage the communications with stakeholders
  • Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project

