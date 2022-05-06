Senior Java Developer

Must have:
- Microservices architecture (MSA) experience
- 3 years IT diploma or degree
- 6+ years’ experience in Java Development
Job Description:
- The candidate must have a sound understanding of Spring Boot & Microservices, and technology architecture but also very good communication skills.
- Work with development teams and architects to ideate software solutions.
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.
- Create security and data protection settings.
- Write technical documentation.
Desired Skills:
- Spring Framework
- Java Development
- Core Java
- MSA
- Microservices
- Troubleshooting
- architecture
- Software Testing
- data protection
- applications
- Database
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma