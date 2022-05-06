Senior Java Developer

May 6, 2022

Must have:

  • Microservices architecture (MSA) experience
  • 3 years IT diploma or degree
  • 6+ years’ experience in Java Development

Job Description:

  • The candidate must have a sound understanding of Spring Boot & Microservices, and technology architecture but also very good communication skills.
  • Work with development teams and architects to ideate software solutions.
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.
  • Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.
  • Create security and data protection settings.
  • Write technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development
  • Core Java
  • MSA
  • Microservices
  • Troubleshooting
  • architecture
  • Software Testing
  • data protection
  • applications
  • Database

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

