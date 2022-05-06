Senior Java with Devops T1

We’re looking for a Java Developer to develop features for our Remote Platform.

Join an agile team and be responsible for maintaining two core platform components.

During a typical sprint, you can expect to be solving interesting problems together with your colleagues, developing these solutions and working with QAs and Product Owners to make sure we’re delivering fantastic features to our customers! As a core part of the business, you can expect to be working alongside other teams who will be providing other core services the platform.

Key Skills

Server-side core Java 8+ development.

NoSQL database development

A DevOps mindset and relevant experience

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries.

Communication protocols, such as HTTP and REST.

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing.

Maven and Git.

Working on high-volume highly available systems

ADVENTAGEOUS

We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

Experience in developing frontend Javascript code is a strong plus.

Domain Driven Design and Microservices.

DevOps tools: Docker, Kubernetes, Gitlab, Terraform, ArgoCD, or similar.

Distributed caching and scaling, i.e. Hazelcast, NGINX.

Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot, Camel.

Apache Kafka or similar message brokers.

Google cloud API: particularly BigQuery & Cloud Dataflow.

Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter

Experience in gaming or gambling industry a plus.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Devops

Java 8

Spring

Learn more/Apply for this position