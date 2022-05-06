Software Developer

The Software Developer forms part of a team of young, energetic individuals who develop and support standard and custom solutions to improve, optimise and digitise our clients’ asset care services.

You can look forward to being part of the design, development and maintenance of high-quality,

reliable solutions in the following leading-edge technologies:

– Software integrations (Dell Boomi)

– Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData providers

– Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, Javacript, Groovy

– BI dashboards (Qlik Sense)

– Data mappings and ETL scripts

– Data visualisations

– Low-code web and mobile apps (OutSystems)

– Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools

– Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs

– Relevant Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field

– 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. integration, low-code development or business intelligence is preferable

– Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together

– Excellent and professional communication skills

– Strong analytical skills with excellent problem solving abilities

– OutSystems or similar low-code app development experience beneficial

– Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience beneficial

– Qlik Sense experience beneficial

– Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment beneficial

– Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc) beneficial

– SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience beneficial

– Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations.

– Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions

– Adhere to agreed standards and best practices

– Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions

– Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions

– Analyse current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible

– Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product

– Gather and analyse requirements

