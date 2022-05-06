Software Engineer (Remote) (React.js/Laravel/PHP/JavaScript) at Datafin Recruitment

JOIN the fully remote team of a UK-based provider of cutting-edge HealthTech seeking your passion & coding talents as a Software Engineer to help its mission of becoming a global leader in Clinical Intelligence & building the future of healthcare. In this hands-on Dev role, you will be working on interesting and challenging problems and contributing to solve real-world problems. Your core focus will be on delivery and working directly with partners and customers to identify the necessary activities required to complete each client’s implementation. Your tech toolset must include 5+ years’ experience with [URL Removed] Laravel, PHP, JavaScript, PostgreSQL, SQL, HTML, CSS & LESS. You will also require working experience with automated deployment pipelines using Bitbucket & Jenkins.

DUTIES:

Develop and deliver high-quality tested software.

Work with the team to develop accurate estimates for future work.

Ensure Kanban boards are kept up to date to reflect current work state.

Design software and present to team members for review.

Perform code reviews on submitted Pull Requests.

Resolve issues on production environments.

Participate in training and other activities to enhance and share the knowledge and skills of colleagues.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of Software Engineering experience with strong skills across the following languages:

React.js

Laravel

PHP

JavaScript

PostgreSQL, SQL

HTML, CSS

LESS Experience working with automated deployment pipelines using Bitbucket & Jenkins. Experience working with Jira, advantageous.



ATTRIBUTES:

You have a passion for excellence and keep up to date with emerging technologies.

Work effectively with a high degree of autonomy.

Great interpersonal and communication skills, and enjoy working in an agile, fast paced environment.

Proficiency in English.

