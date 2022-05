System Analyst (06 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose:

To provide effective support of applications in the company environment; to provide system analysis and design and administration support; to implement and manage an effective application testing and quality management framework. Provide Services Assurance and Quality Management of all ICT services to the ICT clients.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 related qualification

Ideal Qualification:

Degree in IT

Experience:

5 Years Developer/ Application support or equivalent Experience

SYSTEM DESIGN

• Designs new ICT Solutions by analysing requirements

• Constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications

• Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications

• Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures

• Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures

• Promoting business process improvement

• Assist in developing change request document for current systems in response to demand and change

LIAISON AND COORDIANTION

• Liaise with various process owners and super users and external suppliers

• Liaise with external clients on projects

DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS

• Test new databases and configure new software and applications that work off that database

• Participate in Project Management life cycle responsibilities

• Attend to project progress meetings and tasks allocated in the project teams

• Assist in production of project documentation as it relates to system analysis

• Develop and maintain system and database development polices and standards

• Identify, devise, and implement security measures with regard to viruses and other threats

OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT

• Produce the necessary reports in accordance with business process

• Adhere to company standards set for database administration and system development and support

• Adhere to all commpany policies and procedures

• Ensure all business processes under design are compatible with database structures

SUPPORT SERVICES MANAGEMENT

• Act as the ICT Business relationship manager to the Business Units;

• Identifying customer needs and ensuring that the ICT Department is able to meet these needs with an appropriate catalogue of services

• Work closely with the Operations Manager to ensure that Service Level Agreements are met

• Provide independent quality management of services standards

• Identify and introduce continues improvement mechanisms

• Manage the Service Portfolio, documentation of IT services desk Procedures and services catalogue

• Ensure processes exist for Change Management,

• Oversight of Services Desk System

• Seeks to add value through proactive delivery of new solutions & services

• In addition, you will be responsible for development & maintenance of the Continual Service Improvement Plan for delivery of services

