System Analyst (06 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose:

To provide effective support of applications in the company environment; to provide system analysis and design and administration support; to implement and manage an effective application testing and quality management framework. Provide Services Assurance and Quality Management of all ICT services to the ICT clients.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 related qualification

Ideal Qualification:

Degree in IT

Experience:

5 Years Developer/ Application support or equivalent Experience

SYSTEM DESIGN

â€¢ Designs new ICT Solutions by analysing requirements

â€¢ Constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications

â€¢ Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications

â€¢ Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures

â€¢ Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures

â€¢ Promoting business process improvement

â€¢ Assist in developing change request document for current systems in response to demand and change

LIAISON AND COORDIANTION

â€¢ Liaise with various process owners and super users and external suppliers

â€¢ Liaise with external clients on projects

DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS

â€¢ Test new databases and configure new software and applications that work off that database

â€¢ Participate in Project Management life cycle responsibilities

â€¢ Attend to project progress meetings and tasks allocated in the project teams

â€¢ Assist in production of project documentation as it relates to system analysis

â€¢ Develop and maintain system and database development polices and standards

â€¢ Identify, devise, and implement security measures with regard to viruses and other threats

OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT

â€¢ Produce the necessary reports in accordance with business process

â€¢ Adhere to company standards set for database administration and system development and support

â€¢ Adhere to all commpany policies and procedures

â€¢ Ensure all business processes under design are compatible with database structures

SUPPORT SERVICES MANAGEMENT

â€¢ Act as the ICT Business relationship manager to the Business Units;

â€¢ Identifying customer needs and ensuring that the ICT Department is able to meet these needs with an appropriate catalogue of services

â€¢ Work closely with the Operations Manager to ensure that Service Level Agreements are met

â€¢ Provide independent quality management of services standards

â€¢ Identify and introduce continues improvement mechanisms

â€¢ Manage the Service Portfolio, documentation of IT services desk Procedures and services catalogue

â€¢ Ensure processes exist for Change Management,

â€¢ Oversight of Services Desk System

â€¢ Seeks to add value through proactive delivery of new solutions & services

â€¢ In addition, you will be responsible for development & maintenance of the Continual Service Improvement Plan for delivery of services

