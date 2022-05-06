System Analyst (06 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose:
To provide effective support of applications in the company environment; to provide system analysis and design and administration support; to implement and manage an effective application testing and quality management framework. Provide Services Assurance and Quality Management of all ICT services to the ICT clients.
REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum Qualification:
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 related qualification
- Ideal Qualification:
- Degree in IT
- Experience:
- 5 Years Developer/ Application support or equivalent Experience
SYSTEM DESIGN
â€¢ Designs new ICT Solutions by analysing requirements
â€¢ Constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications
â€¢ Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications
â€¢ Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
â€¢ Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures
â€¢ Promoting business process improvement
â€¢ Assist in developing change request document for current systems in response to demand and change
LIAISON AND COORDIANTION
â€¢ Liaise with various process owners and super users and external suppliers
â€¢ Liaise with external clients on projects
DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS
â€¢ Test new databases and configure new software and applications that work off that database
â€¢ Participate in Project Management life cycle responsibilities
â€¢ Attend to project progress meetings and tasks allocated in the project teams
â€¢ Assist in production of project documentation as it relates to system analysis
â€¢ Develop and maintain system and database development polices and standards
â€¢ Identify, devise, and implement security measures with regard to viruses and other threats
OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT
â€¢ Produce the necessary reports in accordance with business process
â€¢ Adhere to company standards set for database administration and system development and support
â€¢ Adhere to all commpany policies and procedures
â€¢ Ensure all business processes under design are compatible with database structures
SUPPORT SERVICES MANAGEMENT
â€¢ Act as the ICT Business relationship manager to the Business Units;
â€¢ Identifying customer needs and ensuring that the ICT Department is able to meet these needs with an appropriate catalogue of services
â€¢ Work closely with the Operations Manager to ensure that Service Level Agreements are met
â€¢ Provide independent quality management of services standards
â€¢ Identify and introduce continues improvement mechanisms
â€¢ Manage the Service Portfolio, documentation of IT services desk Procedures and services catalogue
â€¢ Ensure processes exist for Change Management,
â€¢ Oversight of Services Desk System
â€¢ Seeks to add value through proactive delivery of new solutions & services
â€¢ In addition, you will be responsible for development & maintenance of the Continual Service Improvement Plan for delivery of services