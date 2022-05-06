Technical Lead

Overview
Leading the Development Process
- Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
- Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team
General
- Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
- Java and Spring Developer with +5 years experience with the following skills
- Java 1.8+
- Spring
- Microservices with Spring-boot
- Spring cloud config
- Unit tests with Spring-boot
- Docker
- Openshift/Kubernetes
- Basic understanding of API gateways
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
Desired Skills:
- kubernates
- docker
- java
- microservices