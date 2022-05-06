Technical Lead

May 6, 2022

Overview
Leading the Development Process

  • Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

  • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

  • Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General

  • Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

  • Java and Spring Developer with +5 years experience with the following skills
    • Java 1.8+

    • Spring

    • Microservices with Spring-boot

    • Spring cloud config

    • Unit tests with Spring-boot

    • Docker

    • Openshift/Kubernetes

    • Basic understanding of API gateways

    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Desired Skills:

