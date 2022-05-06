Technical Systems Analyst

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity
Interview business users to define business requirements
Thorough understanding software development lifecycle
Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications
Developing solutions and related products
Presenting proposals to clients
Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction
Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system
Facilitate UAT, Report on project Status
Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration
Supporting users on change control and system updates
Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
Keep up to date with technical and industry developments
Must have a Data Analytics experience
Understanding of Microservices Architecture and API’s
UML
Togaf certification (preferred)
6 years plus Analysis experience
Financial services experience
Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.
Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams
Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman
Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable
Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files
Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable, but is not absolutely required
Desired Skills:
- SOAP Web services
- SOAPUI
- UML
- JIRA
- API