Technical Systems Analyst

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

Interview business users to define business requirements

Thorough understanding software development lifecycle

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications

Developing solutions and related products

Presenting proposals to clients

Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system

Facilitate UAT, Report on project Status

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

Supporting users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments

Must have a Data Analytics experience

Understanding of Microservices Architecture and API’s

UML

Togaf certification (preferred)

6 years plus Analysis experience

Financial services experience

Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.

Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams

Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman

Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable

Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files

Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable, but is not absolutely required

Desired Skills:

SOAP Web services

SOAPUI

UML

JIRA

API

