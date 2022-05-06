Technical Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
  • Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time.
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
  • Requirement review & static analysis
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated
    regression packs.
  • Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing
    automation
    Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and
    correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence.

Requirements:

  • Willing and able to travel internationally.
  • German speaking/understanding (advantageous).
  • Relevant IT/Business Degree.
  • At least 8 Years’ Experience.
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.
  • Agile working experience advantageous.
  • Robust work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
  • Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position