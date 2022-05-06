Technical Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time.

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Requirement review & static analysis

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Test Execution, Defect capture.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated

regression packs.

regression packs. Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing

automation

Managing and communicating issues.

automation Managing and communicating issues. Reporting – with attention to details and

correctness.

correctness. Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence.

Requirements:

Willing and able to travel internationally.

German speaking/understanding (advantageous).

Relevant IT/Business Degree.

At least 8 Years’ Experience.

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience advantageous.

Robust work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position