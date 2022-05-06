Technical Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers.
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
- Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time.
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
- Requirement review & static analysis
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Test Execution, Defect capture.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated
regression packs.
- Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing
automation
Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and
correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence.
Requirements:
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
- German speaking/understanding (advantageous).
- Relevant IT/Business Degree.
- At least 8 Years’ Experience.
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- Robust work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join their team!