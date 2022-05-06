Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT.
    Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and
    delivery requirements.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
    per ISO standards).
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.
  • System audits.
  • User sign off.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the business case.
  • Planning and monitoring.
  • Eliciting requirements.
  • Requirements organisation.
  • Translating and simplifying requirements.
  • Requirements management and communication.
  • Requirements analysis.
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.
  • X-Ray.
  • Jira.
  • Confluence.
  • AWS.
  • Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module).
  • Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automate end-to-end testing for the Production Planning Processes.

Requirements:

  • Willing and able to travel internationally.
  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma/Degree).
  • 5-7 years’ experience in relevant programming
    language.
  • German Speaking/understanding (advantageous).
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise.
  • Experience in testing (manual and automated
    testing).
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.
  • Agile working experience advantageous.
  • Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team!

