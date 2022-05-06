UI / UX Developer

Our client (based near the very beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve) is looking for UI/UX Devs to join their like-minded and awesome team – be part of STARTUP projects! They are building solutions to be ready for the upswing of tourism in Q4 2021, and are looking for front-end UI / UX developers with startup thinking who want to develop mobile and web based applications. Projects are industry agnostic and several that are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry.
- Core technologies include: HTML / CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SASS or LESS and Angular.
- We are looking for developers with a background in any web/front end development across a variety of platforms
Experience required:
- Three years relevant experience
Qualifications:
- Related certification or qualification
Technology stack:
– HTML 5
– JavaScript
– CSS 3
– Angular v6+
– jQuery
– SASS or LESS
Experience in the following is a plus:
– GIT/SVN version control
– Experience with Jira would be beneficial
– Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript
– User interface design and user experience design
– Agency experience beneficial
Candidates will be asked to submit a portfolio of work with their CV and will be required to complete an assessment during the recruitment process.
Desired Skills:
- Angular Developer
- Frontend Developer
- Javascript Developer