UI / UX Developer

Our client (based near the very beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve) is looking for UI/UX Devs to join their like-minded and awesome team – be part of STARTUP projects! They are building solutions to be ready for the upswing of tourism in Q4 2021, and are looking for front-end UI / UX developers with startup thinking who want to develop mobile and web based applications. Projects are industry agnostic and several that are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry.

Core technologies include: HTML / CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SASS or LESS and Angular.

We are looking for developers with a background in any web/front end development across a variety of platforms

Experience required:

Three years relevant experience

Qualifications:

Related certification or qualification

Technology stack:

– HTML 5

– JavaScript

– CSS 3

– Angular v6+

– jQuery

– SASS or LESS

Experience in the following is a plus:

– GIT/SVN version control

– Experience with Jira would be beneficial

– Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript

– User interface design and user experience design

– Agency experience beneficial

Candidates will be asked to submit a portfolio of work with their CV and will be required to complete an assessment during the recruitment process.

Desired Skills:

Angular Developer

Frontend Developer

Javascript Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position