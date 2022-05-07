Junior Software Developer

- BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be [URL Removed] understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the software development field
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
- Develop and maintain in-house solutions using .Net Full Stack technologies (and any other relevant technologies)Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL
- Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC
- Must have received or be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by date of hire to be considered
- Proof of vaccination required
Desired Skills:
- .Net Full Stack technologies
- Ajax
- Jscript
- Asp.Net
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree