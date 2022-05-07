Junior Software Developer

May 7, 2022

  • BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be [URL Removed] understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the software development field
  • Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
  • Develop and maintain in-house solutions using .Net Full Stack technologies (and any other relevant technologies)Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL
  • Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC
  • Must have received or be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by date of hire to be considered
  • Proof of vaccination required

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Full Stack technologies
  • Ajax
  • Jscript
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

