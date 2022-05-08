The purpose of this role is to design, develop, code and build new information systems/applications and to enhance existing systems in line with the user requirements specification(s) and defined development lifecycle model/standard.
Formal Qualifications (Minimum):
- Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.
- Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates).
- Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage
Years of Experience:
- A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an applications developer or application developer and system administrator.
Skills & Competencies:
- Innovation and creativity
- Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal and communications skills
- JavaScript and proficiency in one modern software development languages (e.g. C#, Java, PHP, etc.) Back-end integration skills, specifically with web services. Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) skills
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft power platform
- MSCD
- SQL
- JAVA
- PHP
- C#
- Web Services
- applications
- back-end
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma