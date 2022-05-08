Applications Developer

The purpose of this role is to design, develop, code and build new information systems/applications and to enhance existing systems in line with the user requirements specification(s) and defined development lifecycle model/standard.

Formal Qualifications (Minimum):

Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.

Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates).

Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage

Years of Experience:

A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an applications developer or application developer and system administrator.

Skills & Competencies:

Innovation and creativity

Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal and communications skills

JavaScript and proficiency in one modern software development languages (e.g. C#, Java, PHP, etc.) Back-end integration skills, specifically with web services. Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) skills

Desired Skills:

Microsoft power platform

MSCD

SQL

JAVA

PHP

C#

Web Services

applications

back-end

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position