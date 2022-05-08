Applications Developer

May 8, 2022

The purpose of this role is to design, develop, code and build new information systems/applications and to enhance existing systems in line with the user requirements specification(s) and defined development lifecycle model/standard.

Formal Qualifications (Minimum):

  • Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.
  • Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates).
  • Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage

Years of Experience:

  • A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an applications developer or application developer and system administrator.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Innovation and creativity
  • Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills
  • Good interpersonal and communications skills
  • JavaScript and proficiency in one modern software development languages (e.g. C#, Java, PHP, etc.) Back-end integration skills, specifically with web services. Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) skills

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft power platform
  • MSCD
  • SQL
  • JAVA
  • PHP
  • C#
  • Web Services
  • applications
  • back-end

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position