The Enterprise Architect plays an integral role in building a holistic view and technology roadmap of the Clients Enterprise Architecture (EA) strategy, and processes. The Enterprise Architect partners with business and technology groups through the IT Executive to ensure alignment of technology solutions with the company’s strategy objectives. The role also supports digital transformation by facilitating the formation and implementation of digital and EA strategy.
Formal Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
- TOGAF Certification or related Enterprise Architecture Certification
Years of Experience:
- Five (5) or more years of experience in any of the following disciplines: enterprise, solution, technical, information or integration architecture
- Five (5) or more years of business experience in strategic and operations planning and/or business analysis.
Technical Competencies:
- Experience building EA technology plans and roadmaps
- Experience designing, integrating and managing complex infrastructure solutions (e.g. VMware, Citrix)
- Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application and systems engineering
- Demonstrate experience with business process and performance modelling, benchmarking and financial analysis
- Knowledge of business models, operating models, financial models, cost-benefit analysis, budgeting and risk management
- Familiarity with information management practices, system development life cycle management, Information Technology (IT) services management, infrastructure and operations, EA, ITIL, King IV, COBIT, and related frameworks (e.g. TOGAF, GWEA, Zachman, etc).
- Exposure and understanding of existing, new and emerging technologies and processing environments
Exceptional interpersonal skills, including teamwork, facilitation and negotiation
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- Enterprise Architecture
- Solution Architecture
- king iv
- Citrix
- Vmware
- benchmarking
- system development
- Budgeting
- corbit
- SDLC
- Architecture Design
- Application Architecture
- Solution Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma