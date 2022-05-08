Enterprise Architect

The Enterprise Architect plays an integral role in building a holistic view and technology roadmap of the Clients Enterprise Architecture (EA) strategy, and processes. The Enterprise Architect partners with business and technology groups through the IT Executive to ensure alignment of technology solutions with the company’s strategy objectives. The role also supports digital transformation by facilitating the formation and implementation of digital and EA strategy.

Formal Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

TOGAF Certification or related Enterprise Architecture Certification

Years of Experience:

Five (5) or more years of experience in any of the following disciplines: enterprise, solution, technical, information or integration architecture

Five (5) or more years of business experience in strategic and operations planning and/or business analysis.

Technical Competencies:

Experience building EA technology plans and roadmaps

Experience designing, integrating and managing complex infrastructure solutions (e.g. VMware, Citrix)

Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application and systems engineering

Demonstrate experience with business process and performance modelling, benchmarking and financial analysis

Knowledge of business models, operating models, financial models, cost-benefit analysis, budgeting and risk management

Familiarity with information management practices, system development life cycle management, Information Technology (IT) services management, infrastructure and operations, EA, ITIL, King IV, COBIT, and related frameworks (e.g. TOGAF, GWEA, Zachman, etc).

Exposure and understanding of existing, new and emerging technologies and processing environments

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including teamwork, facilitation and negotiation

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

Solution Architecture

king iv

Citrix

Vmware

benchmarking

system development

Budgeting

corbit

SDLC

Architecture Design

Application Architecture

Solution Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position