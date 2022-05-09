Business Analyst IT

My client is a successful company within the Financial Services sector, and they have a job opening for a Business Analyst.

For this role you will have:

5+years’ experience as a Business Analyst

BSc / BCom Information Systems

Experience in Financial Services industry

Your days will comprise:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, expose areas for enhancement, and developing and executing solutions.

Evaluation of business processes and developing strategies.

Conducting meetings and presentations to management.

Effectively communicating plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering information from meetings with various parties and generating reports.

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Prioritising initiatives based on business requirements.

Monitoring deliverables and conclusion of projects

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

