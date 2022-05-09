Business Analyst IT

May 9, 2022

My client is a successful company within the Financial Services sector, and they have a job opening for a Business Analyst.

For this role you will have:

  • 5+years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • BSc / BCom Information Systems
  • Experience in Financial Services industry

Your days will comprise:

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, expose areas for enhancement, and developing and executing solutions.
  • Evaluation of business processes and developing strategies.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to management.
  • Effectively communicating plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Gathering information from meetings with various parties and generating reports.
  • Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.
  • Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
  • Prioritising initiatives based on business requirements.
  • Monitoring deliverables and conclusion of projects

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

