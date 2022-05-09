Developer (Content)

- Tactical Content Development plans – knowledge and experience to apply a structured methodology to design and develop content like a project
Desired Skills:
- PowerPoint skills
- Software Development
- Design
- SEN
- Articulate
- Content Development Software Package
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– This is the Second Largest Distributor of Consumer goods in Africa and the largest retailor of General merchandise and wholesaler of Basic foods.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To be Discussed