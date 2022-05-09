Our client in the banking industry is looking for an ESB Developer for a 6 month contract.
Minimum 5 years’ experience on below technologies & Databases:
- MSSQL/Teradata
- ETL Tools (DataStage/SSIS/Abinitio)
- Knowledge on Bigdata technologies (HIVE, HDFS & SPARK)
- Good troubleshooting & problem solving skills
- Knowledge on Programming language – Python
- Minimum IT degree level education(BCom or BSc in information system or computer science or equivalent experience)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Java systems development
- Webservice experience (RESTful & SOAP)
- Experience in XML, JSON, Groovy, XPath
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks (Jnit, Mockito, Powermockito)
- Experience in OO design principles and development patterns
- Experience in Linux, Hibernate/JPA
- Agile principles and methodologies including continuous integration and Test Driven Development
- Experience in Atlassian suite (bitbucket, jira, confluence and bamboo)
- Experience in AWS, Kubernetes or EKS would be an advantage
- Experience in automation testing (Selenium) would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Datastage
- Python
- Linux
- SSIS
- AWS
- JPA