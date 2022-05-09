The Role: We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who is comfortable on the back-end and front-end. You??ll be required to see out a project from conception to final product.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- You??ll be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features, among other duties.
- Developing front-end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Writing Unit Tests
- Working in a team environment (Agile/Scrum)
Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree in IT/Development or Diploma
- Relevant MS Certification
Experience required:
- .Net
- C#
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 9+
- jQuery, MS SQL, Oracle (integration)
- Visual Studio
- Rest API??s
- SAFe Agile
- Experience With GIT and TFS (Azure DevOps)
- AWS is a bonus