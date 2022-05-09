Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Java Developer
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities
- Maintenance: Check and correct problems in existing systems or processes (solve defects);
- Develop, test and maintain the deployed software, with high quality;
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency;
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science / Diploma / Oracle Certification
- At least 3 years of experience as a programmer in Java
Experience
- JAVA knowledge;
- SQL;
- Java Enterprise Edition (EJB, JPA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS). DESIRABLE:
- Experience in the medical insurance/healthcare industry;
- Experience within a project environment essential (this includes project management, analysis and design, testing and training);
- Other programing languages/frameworks: JSF/JSP, JavaScript, JQuery, AngularJS, Material Design, Bootstrap.