Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Java Developer

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

Maintenance: Check and correct problems in existing systems or processes (solve defects);

Develop, test and maintain the deployed software, with high quality;

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency;

Perform accurate development estimation

Designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science / Diploma / Oracle Certification

At least 3 years of experience as a programmer in Java

Experience

JAVA knowledge;

SQL;

Java Enterprise Edition (EJB, JPA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS). DESIRABLE:

Experience in the medical insurance/healthcare industry;

Experience within a project environment essential (this includes project management, analysis and design, testing and training);

Other programing languages/frameworks: JSF/JSP, JavaScript, JQuery, AngularJS, Material Design, Bootstrap.

