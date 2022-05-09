Intermediate User Experience Designer

May 9, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate User Experience Designer to engage in internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems. and ative participation in the design community

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
  • Computer science
  • Psychology
  • Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
  • Information Technology
  • Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience required:

  • 4 years or more design experience.
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
  • Experiencewith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
  • Solid understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
  • Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
  • Createcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
  • Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
  • Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well asiterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
  • Take initiative within projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
  • Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and workeffectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
  • Engagein internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems
  • Active participation in the design community

Personality and Attributes:

  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile.
  • Self-motivated, a good communicator.
  • Able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines.
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication in order to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs.
  • Flexibility and adaptability – as a UX designer you will be required to wear many hats.
  • Empathy for users an absolute must.
  • Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders and the like.
  • Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking.

