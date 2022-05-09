Intermediate User Experience Designer

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate User Experience Designer to engage in internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems. and ative participation in the design community

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)

Computer science

Psychology

Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science

Information Technology

Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience required:

4 years or more design experience.

Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

Experiencewith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.

Solid understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners

Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics

Createcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders

Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles

Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well asiterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback

Take initiative within projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines

Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and workeffectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals

Engagein internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems

Active participation in the design community

Personality and Attributes:

Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile.

Self-motivated, a good communicator.

Able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines.

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication in order to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs.

Flexibility and adaptability – as a UX designer you will be required to wear many hats.

Empathy for users an absolute must.

Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders and the like.

Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking.

