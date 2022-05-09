The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Business Analyst for a remote position.
As a Senior Business Analyst, you are primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Relevant qualification or accreditation is advantages
Preferred Qualification:
- Proven capabilities in project management
- Proven capabilities in quality assurance
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
Experience Required:
- Proven business analysis capability, working on multiple and complex projects
- Experience in communicating with a diverse range of stakeholders
- Experience in facilitating requirements and problem solving workshops
- Industry experience in the area of requirement is advantages
- Product owner experience is advantages
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
Within the client realm:
- Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.
- Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.
- Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.
- Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
- Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
- Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
- Lead the solution design process.
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
- Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
- Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
- Provide inputs into testing.
- Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
- Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.
At home within the company
- Engage in internal projects and initiatives within the Company.
- Coaching and guiding through knowledge sharing and active community involvement.
Personality and Attributes:
- Proven analytical abilities
- Business process modeling/engineering
- Problem identification
- Problem-solving ability
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills
- Negotiating and influencing skills
- Ability to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders with the right outcome
- Good communicator
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Ability to lead an effective team