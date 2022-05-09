Senior Business Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Business Analyst for a remote position.

As a Senior Business Analyst, you are primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Relevant qualification or accreditation is advantages

Preferred Qualification:

Proven capabilities in project management

Proven capabilities in quality assurance

In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Experience Required:

Proven business analysis capability, working on multiple and complex projects

Experience in communicating with a diverse range of stakeholders

Experience in facilitating requirements and problem solving workshops

Industry experience in the area of requirement is advantages

Product owner experience is advantages

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Within the client realm:

Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.

Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.

Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.

Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.

Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.

Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.

Lead the solution design process.

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.

Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.

Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.

Provide inputs into testing.

Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.

Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.

At home within the company

Engage in internal projects and initiatives within the Company.

Coaching and guiding through knowledge sharing and active community involvement.

Personality and Attributes:

Proven analytical abilities

Business process modeling/engineering

Problem identification

Problem-solving ability

Excellent presentation and facilitation skills

Negotiating and influencing skills

Ability to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity

Ability to manage stakeholders with the right outcome

Good communicator

Flexibility and adaptability

Ability to lead an effective team

