Senior Mobile Developer

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a mobile application based on Microsoft Xamarin product set with React Native knowledge. The mobile application development is compatable with iOS, Android and Huwaei app store requirements. A working knowledge of each app store requirements is preferred. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from both web and mobile applications. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and adding extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience as a mobile developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.

Experience in access mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploy these capabilities within the mobile solution.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology like agile.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirement.

Experience of the following technologies: Xamarin , Xamarin Forms, XAML In Depth C#.NET, XML and JSON knowledge Experience with mobile store deployments (iOS, Android and Huawei) Integration experience (Web/RESTful services) XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards) SoapUI/Postman React Native: Javascript, Typescript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices and patterns Node and npm: General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management Azure Devops: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns/practices

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets: Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards SOAP/REST Services AppCentre

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: DotNet 4.7.2 jQuery 3.4.1 Web API 5.2.7 WCF 4.5 Unity 5.11.1 Bootstrap 4.4.1



Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Learn more/Apply for this position