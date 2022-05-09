Our leading authorised client in financial service is currently looking for a dynamic Senior Software Engineer to be based in their Pretoria Head Office.
- Maintain and develop Software stack
- Strong Android Native (Java development) experience
- C# development, .net Core Development, SQL Server management and development
- Xamarin experience
- Good experience in ASP.NET Core MVC
- Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend on Software stack
- Problem solving and development of efficient code.
- Support and communicate with Customers as well as internal Customers.
- Document software process and changes
- Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development
- Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used
- Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development
- Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks
- Test, implement and evaluate new programs
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Native
- Java