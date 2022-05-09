Senior Software Engineer

May 9, 2022

Our leading authorised client in financial service is currently looking for a dynamic Senior Software Engineer to be based in their Pretoria Head Office.

  • Maintain and develop Software stack

  • Strong Android Native (Java development) experience

  • C# development, .net Core Development, SQL Server management and development

  • Xamarin experience

  • Good experience in ASP.NET Core MVC

  • Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend on Software stack

  • Problem solving and development of efficient code.

  • Support and communicate with Customers as well as internal Customers.

  • Document software process and changes

  • Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development

  • Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used

  • Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development

  • Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks

  • Test, implement and evaluate new programs

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Native
  • Java

