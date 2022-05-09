Software Engineer – Siebel

May 9, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Agile and lean programming and development of software systems in Web-scale environments
  • Backlog item estimation
  • Unit, integration, smoke and static code analysis testing
  • Architectural element testing e.g. APIs
  • Automated testing and tools e.g. Selenium
  • Code reviewing
  • Software incident and problem management
  • Expertise in multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
  • Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
  • DevOps culture, processes, and tools
  • Cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, API
  • Highly cross-functional and able to swap and perform adjacent roles at short notice
  • Flexibility to deal with changing projects and priorities in a short space of time
  • Strong problem solving skills and ability to learn new methods and processes
  • Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support
  • Strong communications skills, with the ability to distil difficult technical concepts into simple and actionable modules
  • Strong time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple balls, and comfortable working under pressure
  • Willingness to track, assess, and incorporate practice and technology developments into day-to-day working
  • Good understanding of the business capability / user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes

