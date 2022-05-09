Software Engineer – Siebel

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Agile and lean programming and development of software systems in Web-scale environments
- Backlog item estimation
- Unit, integration, smoke and static code analysis testing
- Architectural element testing e.g. APIs
- Automated testing and tools e.g. Selenium
- Code reviewing
- Software incident and problem management
- Expertise in multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
- Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
- DevOps culture, processes, and tools
- Cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, API
- Highly cross-functional and able to swap and perform adjacent roles at short notice
- Flexibility to deal with changing projects and priorities in a short space of time
- Strong problem solving skills and ability to learn new methods and processes
- Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support
- Strong communications skills, with the ability to distil difficult technical concepts into simple and actionable modules
- Strong time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple balls, and comfortable working under pressure
- Willingness to track, assess, and incorporate practice and technology developments into day-to-day working
- Good understanding of the business capability / user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes