Software Test Analyst at The Focus Group

The position exists to develop an overall product validation testing strategy including defining validation infrastructure and validation methodology and perform validation testing on software products in line with the business strategy to ensure that the products comply with all applicable latest internal and external standards and specifications to identify issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks.

Software product validation

· Provide validation input including technical, analyse designs, schedules and risks where required.

· Assist in investigating bugs reported by customers or execution team, reporting results, highlighting any abnormal findings, and providing recommendations for improvement where necessary.

· Assist in the identification, development, and implementation of test automation.

· Assist, when required, with FAT and UAT testing.

· Ensure the timeous completion of projects / project elements against agreed plans and regularly to report to management on project status.

· Ensure that all change requests (ICR’S) are fully evaluated and processed accordingly as required.

· Develop test methods, procedures etc. for product validation based on applicable internal and external standards and specifications.

· Ensure product quality through validation testing in accordance with relevant specifications.

· Ensure the product design is repeatable and reliable.

· Develop test cases etc. for product validation based on applicable internal and external standards and specifications.

· Document new or modified QA procedures

· Ensure test case review meetings are held with Validation team and with developers, execution team and marketing.

· Execute tests cases for validating software including end-to-end testing with hardware integration.

· Perform black box testing.

· Perform functional, regression, and performance testing of all new product developments, enhancements and bug fixes per current rules and standards.

· Conduct regression testing using a combination of manual and automated testing.

· Mentor and coach junior staff and students with the best practices for validating products and test automation tools to required specifications and functional requirements for products

· Product estimate timing for validation testing

Core team

· Attend engineering sprint planning and design reviews as required to provide critical feedback for improvements to products and processes.

· Generate test reports documenting all tests carried out, the methodology used during the testing process and results obtained.

· Ensure collaboration between designers and developers during validation and provide feedback to the core team of any critical findings during testing.

· Ensure active participation in the project core team meetings.

· Review of bugs found with the core team.

Corporate contribution

· Constructively participate as a member of the wider team

· Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time

· Ensure protection of the company’s commercial interests always and in all circumstances

· Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority

· Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrity

Qualifications and experience

· Matric

· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or BTech in computer science

· At least 3 years’ experience in software validation with experience in testing web and mobile platforms

· At least 1 years’ experience in using test automation tools ie: Selenium

· Experience in MS SQL Server, T/SQL, Visual Studio, .Net, UML, ASP.NET MVC

· ISTQB Foundation Level certification

· ISTQB Foundation level Agile Tester

· ISTQB Foundation Level Mobile Application

· ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester

· ISTQB Advanced test Analyst

· Experience in deploying web services

· Drivers license

Key skills/attributes/position specific competencies

· Sound knowledge of specifications related to the metering industry would be advantageous

· Knowledge of test-driven development methodologies

· Knowledge of agile development methodology

· Test automation skills for testing web and mobile platforms

· Knowledge of using test automation tools ie: Selenium

· Strong focus on usability of front-end applications and non-functional testing of backend systems, including

reliability, robustness, load and performance testing

· Knowledge of tests for validating software including end-to-end testing with hardware integration.

· Knowledge of validation and qualification processes for software validation

· Understanding of software development life cycle principles

· Able to identify test case deficiencies and make changes accordingly

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong business acumen

· Excellent Microsoft Office skills

· Professional approach

· Commitment to customer service

· High level of integrity and confidentiality

· Able to work under pressure

