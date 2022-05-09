Systems Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior level or strong intermediate Systems Analyst for a fixed-term contract. Please make sure you are interested in a contract opportunity before you apply.

As the Systems Analyst you will perform cost-benefit and return on investment analyses for proposed systems to aid management in making implementation decisions.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Be responsible for generating and compiling reports based on the findings, complete with probable causes and possible solutions to system issues.

Assist in the planning, design, development, of new applications and enhancements to existing applications.

Launch efficient business, financial, and operations systems in support of core organizational functions and business processes. This includes gathering and analyzing data in support of business cases, proposed projects, and systems requirements.

Meet with decision makers, systems owners, and end users to define business requirements and systems goals, and identify and resolve business systems issues.

Ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house computing systems.

Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems and develop strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems

Assist in the deployment of new applications and enhancements to existing applications

Create system design proposals.

Create systems models, specifications, diagrams and charts to provide direction to system programmers.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems.

Provide orientation and training to end users for all modified and new systems.

Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT/ Analysis qualification.

Experience required:

Work experience in software development and working in an Agile team (SCRUM)

Experience working with complex data sets, analysis and interpretation.

Understanding database structures, writing queries for databases used for analysis, troubleshooting and design.

Financial Services experience is a huge bonus

