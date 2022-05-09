UI/UX Developer at Reverside

May 9, 2022

UI/UX Developer Role

We are looking forUI/UX Developer Professionals with 2-3 years solid development experience in UI/UX Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

Front-end web design

  • Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS
  • Determine the structure and design of web pages
  • Ensure user experience determines design choices
  • Develop features to enhance the user experience
  • Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability
  • Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages
  • Maintain brand consistency throughout the design
  • Conduct HTML/CSS clean up

Cross browser testing

  • Testing website in multiple browsers
  • Troubleshoot problems in website functionality
  • Enhance user experience
  • Conduct regular maintenance and updates

Graphic image/ creative design

  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
  • Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design
  • Build high-quality mock-ups
  • Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements

Skillset requirement

  • HTML 5
  • CSS3, SCSS
  • Bootstrap 3, 4, 5
  • Develop Responsive Websites
  • Competence in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop (Design mock-ups, create graphics)
  • Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages
  • Understanding of Java Script
  • Knowledge inn UX Design

Other Skills

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position