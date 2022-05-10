Agile Project Manager / Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

PLEASE NOTE:

* Must have SAFe certification or similar

* Must have Project Management experience

* Financial Services experience is preferential

* EE Candidates are preferential

PURPOSE:

To facilitate projects to successful implementation of Agile as defined by the Agile Centre of Excellence (ACE). Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational teams. Support and partner with Agile Transformational teams within the Group technology structure (Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile CoE, Human Resources, etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.

Experience:

Experience in the relevant Agile role for at least one year for a software development team that

was diligently applying Agile principles, practices, and theory.

6- 8 years experience in IT

3 – 5 years experience in leadership roles

Business strategy experience/exposure

Process implementation experience/exposure

Understanding of change management and governance frameworks

Candidates must rate themselves from 1 to 5 for each of the below:

Agile Concepts

Agile Development (Proficient)

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation

Agile Planning

Agile practise (Expert)

Facilitation techniques

Microsoft Office Products

Microsoft Project

Principles of project management

Project management principles and methodologies

Relevant project management platform and tool knowledge

SAFE Framework

Written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position