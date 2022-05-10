Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENVISION, plan, design and coordinate the implementation of systems and processes that provide strategically aligned business value as the next Business Analyst sought by an innovative Dev House. Your role will entail coordinating and streamlining the flow of work in the area, from inception through to delivery while actively managing project delivery risk by assuming the role of Business Systems Analyst Lead and Scrum Master. The ideal candidate will have exceptional communication skills and require 5-8 years’ ICT job-related experience of which 3+ years should be as a Business and/or Systems Analyst. You will also need experience leveraging Software as a Service (SaaS) to achieve business value delivery, Project Management, be proficient with the Agile Methodology and have demonstrated experience with leading large projects, driving and delivering strategic business objectives.

DUTIES:

Development –

Work with Management and Development teams to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements.

Work with the relevant Key Accounts Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort should there be ad hoc development required specifically for a client.

Responsible for the quality of analysis and specifications.

Compile, define, document and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the implementation of product business solutions.

Analyse business processes and procedures to understand their strengths and weaknesses to determine opportunities for improvements.

Compile user test cases and System Integration Testing and validate test results during testing.

Monitor testing processes to ensure that business requirements are adequately met.

Translate business requirements to functional and non-functional requirements for the Development Team.

Create and update the following sets of documentation: Design Specifications, Feature documentation and Release Notes in support of Product deployments.

Stakeholder Management –

Foster and maintain superb communication between team members and management.

Establish and maintain a good working relationship with stakeholders (CRMs, Key Account Manager, Management, Clients) to provide effective solutions to their problems.

Internal & User Acceptance Testing –

Assist the Tester(s) – as required – with the translation of the business requirements documentation into the relevant test scenarios and test cases and the review of these test plans.

Promote the quality of delivery by validating and verifying that the delivered functionality meets the requirements – during internal testing.

Assist with the validation and prioritization of test results and defect resolution.

As required, provide sign off a feature after delivery on behalf of Management.

Transition to Support –

Develop training material and deliver training to relevant user community (internal and/or external stakeholders).

Develop and/or assist with review of User Guides.

Create or update Standard Operating Procedures.

Retrospective Review –

Participate in Post Implementation / Retrospective Review sessions.

Accountability for results –

Coordinate the software development pipeline to ensure effective, timeous business value delivery.

Manage Client / Key Account Manager expectations.

Work closely with functional business units to achieve strategic priorities through the implementation or refinement of business systems.

Manage ambiguity and dependencies around business requirements and translate into operational plans.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5-8 years ICT job-related experience of which 3+ years should be as a Business and/or Systems Analyst.

Agile Methodology experience.

A sound understanding of a wide variety of technologies.

Previous technical experience preferred.

Experience leveraging Software as a Service (SaaS) to achieve business value delivery.

Project Management experience.

Demonstrated experience with leading large projects, driving and delivering strategic business objectives.

Demonstrated analytical skills, including aptitude towards problem identification, resolution, comprehension and interpretation of technical procedures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Superb communication skills required.

Ability to rapidly grasp concepts and think creatively about solutions.

Able to deal with elevated levels of ambiguity.

