Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure

Service Excellence

Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders

Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external stakeholders

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or stakeholders

Service Excellence – Internal

Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action

Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Service Excellence – External

Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for branch network

Advanced assistance with SQL problems

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Systems Administration

Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management where necessaryMaintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration, performance tuning and job schedulingGenerate database related diagrams where necessaryEstablish the needs of users and monitoring user access and securityMonitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses to front-end usersConsider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-usersCommunicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and securityDetermine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standardsKeeping databases up to dateEnsuring databases meet user requirements

Systems enhancement

Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Tendant

Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective

Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

Requirements

Qualification

Minumum:

National Diploma in Information Technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology

Ideal:

National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology

Experience:

Minimum 5 years in Database Administration

Knowledge skills and abilitiues

Minimum

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)

Ideal

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

Banking

ITIL

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator

SQL

