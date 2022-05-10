DevOps Engineer

May 10, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior DevOps Engineer in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • Demonstratable software development experience
  • 5 years+ relevant working experience in a DevOps environment
  • 8 years+ technical hands-on development experience
  • Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software
  • Experience in DevOps technologies: Powershell, Azure Cloud Technology Stack, Azure SQL, Azure DevOps, Azure Pipelines

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position