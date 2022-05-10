e-Commerce Web Developer

May 10, 2022

Ecommerce Web Developer
A position is available for an Ecommerce Web Develop with a Bachelors degree, to design & implement ecommerce solutions, programs & apps and develop procedures to navigate complex system overlaps.

The following requirements is essential for this position:

  • Four years experience developing ecommerce sites.

  • ASP.NET & ASP.NET Core 3

  • ASP.NET MVC, Bootstrap 4 and above

  • SQL Database knowledge.

  • Microsoft Visual Studio

  • C#

  • SEO/ Google Analytics/ Google Ad-words

  • Knowledge of shopping plugins

  • knowledge of payment gateways for e-commerce platforms

  • RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.NET
  • ASP.NET Core3
  • Bootstrap

