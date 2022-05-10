IT Developer at Bidvest Bank

Bidvest Bank is looking for an IT Developer

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.

Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & externalstakeholders.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaroundtime

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Attend to change of applications and reports.

Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.

Delivering developmental efforts on time.

All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.

Adhere to coding standards

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality &speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area ofcontrol

Support and drive the business’s core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls

Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and thenresponding appropriately

Take ownership for driving own career development

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies

Requirements:

National Diploma (ComputerProgramming or similar)

BSc Information Technology or Computer Science

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)

3 – 10 years’ experience in Systemsdesign, development and implementation

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Technical Skills:

C# [URL Removed]

SQL Server

MVC / ASP.Net

WCF / WebAPI

Entity Framework

Problem Solving

Unit Testing

HTML / JavaScript

AngularJS

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

K2 Blackpearl

Azure

Mobile Development

WPF

SQL Server Reporting Services

.Net Core

Behavioural skills:

Attention to Detail

Time Management

Teamwork

Initiative

Adaptability

Conformity

Communication

Working conditions:

Based at Bidvest Bank offices in Sandton

