Programme Administrator

- Scheduling of programme meeting, including arranging catering when required
- Assist with monthly PMO and executive reporting;
- Perform secretariat duties for the programme steering committee meeting
- Taking minutes of meetings
- Dating project schedules
- Processing and filing (physical and electronic) of all programme documentation
- Reviewing and tracking programme deliverables
- Attend to project related change management material
- Assisting with on-boarding / off-boarding and vetting of new programme team members
- Travel reservations; communications; and
- Any other duties ancillary to, or closely related to and required for the delivery of the Service
- Key Responsibilities
- Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project documentation (e.g. information relating to project charter, business case, project plan and change request) in order to ensure project compliance in terms of Programme Management Office standards and procedures
- Collate and manage project information and reports, to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status
- Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to project
- Update and maintain project schedules, highlighting deviations, to ensure that project timelines are adhered to, and to allow for planning adjustments
- Maintain a project repository, to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes
- Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure follow up of actions as per the minutes
- Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs, to allow management of project risks by the project manager
- Contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the project manager, to ensure project continuity
- Maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and information technology financial management to ensure timely payment of invoices
- Process invoices for payments