Service Desk Agent (1 Month contract)

May 10, 2022

The Role:

We are recruiting a Service Desk Agent to join our team on a contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply.

The role objective is to ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • A+ or higher

Experience Required:

  • Service Desk Experience
  • Call Centre Experience
  • First Call Resolution Experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Telecommunication experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • To achieve the objectives and deliverables of SLA’s within client base
  • Manage customer relationships in a professional manner.
  • Manage all service requests to point of resolution against SLA??s.
  • To demonstrate a powerful commitment to work and deliver value to the company and its clients.
  • Allocate all logged service requests to correct vendor and technical engineers.
  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls.
  • Assisting Engineers, Technicians/involved parties involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
  • Ensure that all calls logged are within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
  • Add information on CRM correctly and completely.
  • Attending to unread emails, reading and understanding the email before logging a case as well as maintaining awareness of open/nearing breach cases by monitoring cases on dashboard.
  • Control day-end reports and morning checklists.
  • Produce monthly client care report.
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
  • Ensure that training is completed during required deadlines

Personality and Attributes:

  • Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.
  • Display good time keeping practices.
  • Play a positive role in a team.

