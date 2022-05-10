Snr Project manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose
To ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.
To ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.
Accountabilities
- Maintain effective relationships with Project Sponsors and stakeholders
- Manage issues, risks and action logs
- Develop, manage and maintain project plans
- Manage project teams through successful matrix management
- Manage diverse project teams across multiple organisations
- Ensure the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress against plan
- Manage quality of project deliverables
- Provide support, guidance and share good practice within the team and across the business
- Manage project start-up and initiation activities
- Build and maintain effective project teams
- Co-ordinate facilitation and conflict resolution
- Engage with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team effectiveness
- Report on project and its progress
- Manage scope, costs/project budget and change control
- Manage external suppliers
- Manage the relationship between project, stakeholders and key business areas
- Co-ordinate programme and project activities across SA Taxi and associated business partners
- Manage project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual
Skills/Experience Required
- Bachelor’s degree or NQF equivalent
- Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI
- MSP Practitioner desirable
- Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R3m
- Demonstrate experience of managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle
- Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams
- Demonstrate experience in delivery of Management Information Systems projects
- 8- 10 years’ experience in Financial services / Insurance / Banking
Competencies Required
- Leadership and influencing abilities
- Analysis skills
- Adaptable
- Innovative & creative
- Strategic thinker
- Standards driven
- Effective time management
- Commercial awareness
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Result oriented
- Detail oriented
- Team player
- Planning and organisational abilities
- Resilience
Desired Skills:
- Project documentation
- Status reports
- Project plan
- Delivery management
- PMBOK
- Certification Management
- Project budget
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.
The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.