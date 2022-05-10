UI UX Designer

Job Description:

Our client (bank) is looking for a sutably qualified UX Designer for 12 month contract. The contract will renewed based on the performance of the succesful candidate.

Experience:

Minimum:

1 – 3 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web

At least 1 years’ experience in digital

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or something similar

Prototyping experience in Figma or similar

Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing

Experience with design patterns and standards

Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in

Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Agile software development background

Experience in usability testing

Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations

Analytics background

Passion for interaction design and animations

Desired Skills:

ux

Sketch

Figma

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Banking

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position