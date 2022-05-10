UI UX Designer

Job Description:
Our client (bank) is looking for a sutably qualified UX Designer for 12 month contract. The contract will renewed based on the performance of the succesful candidate.
Experience:
Minimum:
- 1 – 3 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web
- At least 1 years’ experience in digital
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or something similar
- Prototyping experience in Figma or similar
- Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing
- Experience with design patterns and standards
- Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web
- A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in
- Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers
Ideal:
- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
- Agile software development background
- Experience in usability testing
- Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations
- Analytics background
- Passion for interaction design and animations
Desired Skills:
- ux
- Sketch
- Figma
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric