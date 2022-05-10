UI UX Designer

Job Description:
Our client (bank) is looking for a sutably qualified UX Designer for 12 month contract. The contract will renewed based on the performance of the succesful candidate.

Experience:

Minimum:

  • 1 – 3 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web
  • At least 1 years’ experience in digital
  • Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or something similar
  • Prototyping experience in Figma or similar
  • Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing
  • Experience with design patterns and standards
  • Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web
  • A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in
  • Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

  • Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
  • Agile software development background
  • Experience in usability testing
  • Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations
  • Analytics background
  • Passion for interaction design and animations

Desired Skills:

  • ux
  • Sketch
  • Figma

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position