Web Developer at RecruiTech

A Web Developer must have experience in the planning and the delivery of web applications across multiple platforms.

Core Responsibilities

Writing efficient code

Creating websites/a website using standard HTML/CSS practices

Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website

Constant communication with other colleagues in the business to develop and deploy their content – and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe

Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation

Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down

Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built

Managing a team might also be part of the job role

Criteria Required:

Matric, Relevant Degree or Diploma

.Net Development experience

Web Development

C# (ASP.Net & MVC)

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

ASP/VB script, XML, XSL, Visual Basic

Familiarity with Development Lifecycle

SQL Server Database 2000.

Web Server Administration

Graphic Design (Photoshop or PhotoImpact).

Experience with XML 1 -5 years’ experience within a similar position

Annual Performance Goals

After the Performance measurement goals have been set, an annual review will assess the performance standard achieved against target.

Skills

have skills in software programming and graphics

have creativity and imagination

be adaptable and able to pick up new techniques

have good interpersonal and communication skills

be able to work on their own or in a team

be able to work to tight deadlines

be thorough and precise in their work

be able to multi-task

be aware of international web standards and protocols

Be able to use their initiative.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

