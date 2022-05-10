Web Developer at RecruiTech

A Web Developer must have experience in the planning and the delivery of web applications across multiple platforms.
Core Responsibilities
- Writing efficient code
- Creating websites/a website using standard HTML/CSS practices
- Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website
- Constant communication with other colleagues in the business to develop and deploy their content – and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe
- Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation
- Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down
- Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built
- Managing a team might also be part of the job role
- Create and maintain software documentation
Criteria Required:
- Matric, Relevant Degree or Diploma
- .Net Development experience
- Web Development
- C# (ASP.Net & MVC)
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- ASP/VB script, XML, XSL, Visual Basic
- Familiarity with Development Lifecycle
- SQL Server Database 2000.
- Web Server Administration
- Graphic Design (Photoshop or PhotoImpact).
- Experience with XML 1 -5 years’ experience within a similar position
Annual Performance Goals
- After the Performance measurement goals have been set, an annual review will assess the performance standard achieved against target.
Skills
- have skills in software programming and graphics
- have creativity and imagination
- be adaptable and able to pick up new techniques
- have good interpersonal and communication skills
- be able to work on their own or in a team
- be able to work to tight deadlines
- be thorough and precise in their work
- be able to multi-task
- be aware of international web standards and protocols
- Be able to use their initiative.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development