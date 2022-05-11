Application Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST with software commissioning of one of SA’s leading Industrial IoT firms developing software solutions for the Mining, Healthcare & Maritime sectors seeking a highly technical Application Support Engineer. You will commission sensors used to monitor Mining processes and to ensure high up time by continuously monitoring the installed sensors. The ideal candidate will require 2-4 years’ experience in either Deskside/Server/Application Support, have strong Linux proficiency, working knowledge of Windows, SQL databases & queries, Python, Bash, PowerShell, Git and be comfortable reading/editing XML and JSON configuration files.

DUTIES:

Server Support and Troubleshooting.

Software Testing.

Collect Server and Application Statistics for weekly reports.

Calibration/Configuration of software installed on site.

Monitor servers and sensors deployed in the field on an ongoing basis.

Commissioning of servers/software via Ansible, Azure IoT, and Git.

Create Support and Commissioning documentation when needed.

Ensure all servers and applications assigned are running without error.

Inform responsible development due to code issues.

Ensure clients are happy with resolution of the issue and keep the client in the loop when addressing the issue assigned.

Liaise with internal & client IT Department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance.

Serve as an ambassador for the company when dealing with clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-4 Years’ experience in either Deskside, Server or Application Support.

Windows and Linux experience (with a strong focus on Linux).

Working knowledge of SQL Databases and SQL Queries.

Able to diagnose and address application issues, also escalate for resolution when needed.

Ability to learn and master employer-specific software for support purposes.

Scripting knowledge: Python, Bash, PowerShell.

Understanding of networking and switching.

Comfortable reading/editing XML and JSON configuration files.

Be comfortable utilising Git.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of Azure IoT environments and Docker containers.

Understanding OPC communication and setup thereof.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English (Reading, speaking, and writing).

Communication and people skills: Willing and able to talk to clients on a regular basis, understanding their needs and troubleshooting technical issues.

Willingness to take initiative and ownership of responsibilities.

Can work in a team-based environment.

Complex problem-solving skills: Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem and fix the problem.

Accept responsibility to finish an assigned task with great care and quality.

Ability to learn quickly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Application

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position