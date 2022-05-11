The Business Analyst is required to assist in the business analysis, design, specification, cost justification, and implementation of any new business system. Implementation and documentation of the process, workflow, policies and tasks as they apply to business process and technology process.
Education:
- Matric Qualification
- Business Administration
- Leadership Course
- Degree in relevant field or current studies towards a degree
Experience and Knowledge:
- 2 Years experience in system environment and exposure to business application system development.
- Diploma/Certificate in travel (advantage)
- Galileo and Amadeus (advantage)
- Competent skills in English (verbally and electronically)
- Basic accounting principles
- SAM / AGM experience (advantage)
- Experience with technology processes, protocol and tools (Development Methodology, Project documentation & tracking, test planning, checking and documentation).
- Experience managing the processes (facilitating meetings, understanding business needs, conceptualizing, and documentation)
- Experience of the travel business
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- BA
- Travel
- Galileo
- Amadeus