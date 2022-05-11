Business Analyst IT

Collaborate with the Product Owners to ensure the stories are comprehensive and well formed.

Good knowledge of Banking & Insurance Domain

Work closely with the technology architects and leads to convert business requirements into technology solutions.

Must have strong verbal and written communication skills including the ability to facilitate interactive sessions with business and technology teams.

Experience working in large teams with excellent knowledge of Agile Scrum methodologies, including JIRA & Confluence or equivalent tools.

Good knowledge of UML, Wireframes and basic design toolsBe a subject matter expert – develop deep knowledge of our platform, dependencies on other systems and influence our roadmap; act as a trusted adviser for our customers and turn business requirements into feature specifications.

Must have 3 year IT diploma or degree and some BA certification

Desired Skills:

UML

Jira

Banking & Insurance

SQL (Capable)

Wireframing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

