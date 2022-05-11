Business Analyst IT

- Collaborate with the Product Owners to ensure the stories are comprehensive and well formed.
- Good knowledge of Banking & Insurance Domain
- Work closely with the technology architects and leads to convert business requirements into technology solutions.
- Must have strong verbal and written communication skills including the ability to facilitate interactive sessions with business and technology teams.
- Experience working in large teams with excellent knowledge of Agile Scrum methodologies, including JIRA & Confluence or equivalent tools.
- Good knowledge of UML, Wireframes and basic design toolsBe a subject matter expert – develop deep knowledge of our platform, dependencies on other systems and influence our roadmap; act as a trusted adviser for our customers and turn business requirements into feature specifications.
- Must have 3 year IT diploma or degree and some BA certification
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Jira
- Banking & Insurance
- SQL (Capable)
- Wireframing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
