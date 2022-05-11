Business Analyst IT

May 11, 2022

  • Collaborate with the Product Owners to ensure the stories are comprehensive and well formed.
  • Good knowledge of Banking & Insurance Domain
  • Work closely with the technology architects and leads to convert business requirements into technology solutions.
  • Must have strong verbal and written communication skills including the ability to facilitate interactive sessions with business and technology teams.
  • Experience working in large teams with excellent knowledge of Agile Scrum methodologies, including JIRA & Confluence or equivalent tools.
  • Good knowledge of UML, Wireframes and basic design toolsBe a subject matter expert – develop deep knowledge of our platform, dependencies on other systems and influence our roadmap; act as a trusted adviser for our customers and turn business requirements into feature specifications.
  • Must have 3 year IT diploma or degree and some BA certification

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Jira
  • Banking & Insurance
  • SQL (Capable)
  • Wireframing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

