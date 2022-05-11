DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE the ITOps team by advising on the alignment of operations with information systems, writing code and scripts, and ensuring the smooth deployment and running of software systems as the next DevOps Engineer sought by one of the country’s leading Industrial Solutions firms. This will also include testing systems and resolving issues both in software and in infrastructure. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering/Computer Science/IT/IS or similar discipline, have 5 years’ DevOps experience, 2-5 years’ managing a team, working knowledge of Agile principles, Advanced Python, TypeScript, Azure Management & Linux Administration & knowledge of best practices related to ISO. You will also require the ability to install and configure software, gather test-stage data, and perform de-bugging, write script updates and run diagnostics.

DUTIES:

Development and streamlining of integrations between sensor, video and analytics products.

Test software / QA products.

Improve CI/CD and deployment methods.

Ensure system infrastructure is optimal for intended function.

Manage server infrastructure and troubleshoot advanced system issues.

Deploy servers or applications to infrastructure.

Monitor cloud infrastructure and make sure everything is running at optimal performance.

Run and maintain different Product environments (Development, Stage, Production)

Contribute expertise on information system options, risk, and operational impact.

Mentor and manage ITOps team.

Collaborate with Developers on software requirements, as well as interpreting test stage data.

Complete code and script updates, as well as resolve product implementation errors.

Oversee routine maintenance procedures and perform diagnostic tests.

Document processes and monitoring performance metrics.

Conform to best practices in Network Administration and Cybersecurity.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems, or similar.

Master’s Degree in a related field (Beneficial).

Experience/Skills –

Extensive experience in DevOps engineering, team management, and collaboration – 5 Years’ DevOps 2-5 Years’ managing a team

Working knowledge of Agile principles.

Advanced applied knowledge of Programming languages such as Python and TypeScript.

Advanced Azure Management experience.

Advanced Linux Administration.

Ability to install and configure software, gather test-stage data, and perform de-bugging.

Can ensure smooth Software Deployment by writing script updates and running diagnostics.

Proficiency in documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics.

Advanced knowledge of best practices related to ISO.

Advantageous –

Experience in a Process/Industrial industry.

Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Gitlab but primarily ADO pipelines.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to oversee and mentor juniors, as well as report to management.

Keeps up with Software Development trends and innovation.

Can communicate to internal and external stakeholders.

