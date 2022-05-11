FRONT END DEVELOPER – REACT.JS

May 11, 2022

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous working experience with JavaScript or TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and Front-End languages is essential.
  • Previous experience with user interface design is essential.
  • Must have knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.
  • Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.
  • Must have excellent Front-End coding skills and a good understanding of progressive web applications.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Developing and maintaining the global platform managing Front-End software.
  • Developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and WebPack.
  • Profiling and improving Front-End performance and documenting our Front-End codebase.
  • Designing and building modern user interface components to enhance application performance.
  • Building and growing innovative Omni-channel applications which are used daily by Clients to create customer care services for their users in many sectors, from healthcare to tourism.
  • Working in close cooperation with product managers and other developers.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position