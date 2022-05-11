FRONT END DEVELOPER – REACT.JS

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous working experience with JavaScript or TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and Front-End languages is essential.

Previous experience with user interface design is essential.

Must have knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.

Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.

Must have excellent Front-End coding skills and a good understanding of progressive web applications.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Developing and maintaining the global platform managing Front-End software.

Developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and WebPack.

Profiling and improving Front-End performance and documenting our Front-End codebase.

Designing and building modern user interface components to enhance application performance.

Building and growing innovative Omni-channel applications which are used daily by Clients to create customer care services for their users in many sectors, from healthcare to tourism.

Working in close cooperation with product managers and other developers.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

