Health Policy Analyst

Health policy analysts help government institutions set policies, work with political action committees to propose new policies, and help healthcare organizations develop budget-conscious plans and ensure policy compliance. The role combines data analysis with a deep understanding of the healthcare system.

Health Policy Analyst closely collaborates with project management, project coordinator(s), technical writers, business/data analysts, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and stakeholders to support a healthcare consulting mission aligned with a Program/ Portfolio Management Office (PMO).

Duties:

Monitoring and assisting in the development of responses to national and local policies affecting health care, including public health, managed care, quality of care, state health policy, maternal and child health, Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance markets, mental health, substance abuse, disabilities, and long-term care.

Performing quantitative analyses with large databases to determine program outcomes or conduct policy simulations.

Contributing to the effective administration of the Health Safety Net claims payment system.

Performing data analytic work on health service utilization trends, provider payment trends, and eligibility across various subsidized health programs.

Reviewing and coordinating updates to Health Safety Net covered services and payment rates.

Performing database development, management, and utilization for analysis.

Reviewing and responding to inquiries from providers, patients, and other stakeholders.

Developing, implementing, and monitoring changes to health safety net policy.

Coordinating multi-agency and internal meetings on the Health Safety Net.

Investigating and analyzing issues regarding a particular policy.

Requirements:

A completed tertiary qualification in public policy, public health, law, or related field is a must

A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in health or social policy

Excellent project coordination experience

Flexibility, initiative, and a willingness to tackle new projects as they arise

Knowledge of health policy, particularly public coverage programs, and state policy-making is advantageous

Provides consultation on the design, testing, and enhancement of reports including technical Assistance support

Summarize and analyze bills filed in the legislature.

Work as needed on policy development, implementation, and analysis of the Health Safety Net.

Perform other analyses designed to meet the overall goals of the Office of Medicaid.

Research experience in quality policy and quality measurement design and implementation or conceptually related health services research.

Desired Skills:

Medicaid eligibility and claims data

Medicare

Quality assurance and quality control processes

Excel

Quantitative

Access

SAS

Qualitative research methods

Experience working with Medicare

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position